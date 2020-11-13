Classes for final year degree students to resume in Udupi on November 17

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha and Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Y. Naveen Bhat at a meeting on college reopening in Udupi on Thursday.

MANGALURU

13 November 2020 01:10 IST

Classes for final year degree students will resume in Udupi district on November 17 by following the guidelines issued by the government in view of COVID-19, according to Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha.

Speaking at a meeting to discuss re-opening of colleges in Udupi on Thursday, he said that students who want to attend physical classes will have to produce a signed consent letter in the prescribed format from their parents. Online classes will continue for such students who are not able to attend physical classes.

The Deputy Commissioner said that students, staff and teachers who will attend colleges will have to compulsorily obtain COVID-19 negative report by getting a sample test done three days in advance. Teachers will have to wear masks and face shields while they are in colleges. All classrooms will have to be sanitised. No cultural, NCC and NSS activities should be organised. Colleges should make arrangements for thermal scanning and provide sanitisers at entry and exit points. If required, colleges should make arrangements for additional classrooms for teaching. It is to maintain social distancing. Cleanliness in wash rooms should be maintained, he said.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that each college should set up a task force to control the spread of COVID-19. The task force should create awareness among students on the precautions to be taken to control the spread of COVID-19. Banners and posters to create awareness should be displayed. A district level task force of the district administration will visit each college and inspect whether the college has taken enough precautionary measures. If there are lapses, action will be taken against the concerned. The Deputy Commissioner said that if there are not enough buses for students to attend classes, the district administration will make arrangements to introduce buses on such routes. Colleges should inform about the need for buses by citing routes.

He directed the District Health and Family Welfare Officer to supply first aid kits to the colleges.

The Deputy Commissioner asked students not to share their material with others in colleges. Students should bring food and drinking water from home. If any student is found having COVID-19 symptoms, such student should visit the nearest health centre of the government for a health check. The colleges should make arrangements for this purpose, he said.

Chief Executive Officer of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat Y. Naveen Bhat and District Health Officer Sudhirchandra Sooda were present.