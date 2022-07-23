Mangaluru

Class X exams: 100% results at Gonzaga, Alvas, Manipal Schools

Ancilla Danica D’Souza of St. Aloysius Gonzaga School.
Special Correspondent MANGALURU July 23, 2022 20:29 IST
Updated: July 23, 2022 23:46 IST
Niharika Shetty of Alva’s Central School, Puttige, Moodbidri

St. Aloysius Gonzaga School, Alva’s Central School, Moodbidri, and Manipal School have achieved 100% results in the Class X examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, which was announced on July 22.

Of 77 students from Gonzaga school, 40 secured distinction, while 35 secured first class, and 2 secured second class. Ancilla Danica D’Souza topped with 97.4%, followed by Jewel Isabella Cutinha (96.2%), and Iris Marylyn Lasrado (96.2%). Ms. Cutinha secured 100 marks in Hindi.

Of the 147 students from Alva’s Central School, Niharika Shetty topped with 97.6%, followed by S.G. Sanjana (97.2%), and Channabasava (94.8 %). A total of 20 students have scored more than 90% marks.

