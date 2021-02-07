Class 7 student skips her way to Golden Book of World Records

Class 7 student Tanushree Pithrody from Udupi on Saturday set a record by performing 55 backward body skips in a minute. A provisional certificate of the Golden Book of World Records was handed over to her.

Ms. Pithrody performed the act at St. Cecily’s Higher Primary School. Vaishnav Manish, the adjudicator from the Golden Book of World Records, handed over the provisional certificate.

Ms. Pithrody told reporters that she first saw a boy from Tamil Nadu perform backward body skips. After a lot of practice, she initially did 20 skips a minute. She gradually increased that number. Mr. Manish said a boy from Dubai holds the record of doing 47 forward body skips in a minute.

Earlier records

It was in April 2018 that Ms. Pithrody created a record by performing 42 full-body revolutions in a minute at Ammanni Ramanna Shetty hall in Udupi. She then broke the record held by 13-year-old Mohammed Alsheikh of Palestine.

She also created a record in November 2017 at Lions Bhavan in Udupi by doing “Niralamba Poorna Chakrasana” 19 times in a minute.

Ms. Pithrody’s father, Uday Kumar, is an electrical contractor, while her mother, Sandhya, is a homemaker. Ms. Pithrody rigorously practices yoga and received the Yoga Rathna award from D. Veerendra Heggade, Pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, in June 2019.