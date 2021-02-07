Class 7 student skips her way to Golden Book of World Records

Class 7 student Tanushree Pithrody from Udupi on Saturday set a record by performing 55 backward body skips in a minute. A provisional certificate of the Golden Book of World Records was handed over to her.
Ms. Pithrody performed the act at St. Cecily’s Higher Primary School. Vaishnav Manish, the adjudicator from the Golden Book of World Records, handed over the provisional certificate.
Ms. Pithrody told reporters that she first saw a boy from Tamil Nadu perform backward body skips. After a lot of practice, she initially did 20 skips a minute. She gradually increased that number. Mr. Manish said a boy from Dubai holds the record of doing 47 forward body skips in a minute.
Earlier records
It was in April 2018 that Ms. Pithrody created a record by performing 42 full-body revolutions in a minute at Ammanni Ramanna Shetty hall in Udupi. She then broke the record held by 13-year-old Mohammed Alsheikh of Palestine.
She also created a record in November 2017 at Lions Bhavan in Udupi by doing “Niralamba Poorna Chakrasana” 19 times in a minute.
Ms. Pithrody’s father, Uday Kumar, is an electrical contractor, while her mother, Sandhya, is a homemaker. Ms. Pithrody rigorously practices yoga and received the Yoga Rathna award from D. Veerendra Heggade, Pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, in June 2019.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath