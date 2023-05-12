ADVERTISEMENT

Class 10 and 12 CBSE students from two KVs and private schools fare well in Mangaluru

May 12, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Class 10 student Apoorva Nayakvadi of Sharada Vidyaniketana School Talapady, Mangaluru, secured 95.2% marks in the CBSE Class 10 examination. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Students of two Kendriya Vidyalayas and other private schools in the city have fared well in CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations held early this year.

All the 127 students of Class 10 of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 (KV-1), Mangaluru, passed. Principal Ganesh S. Indrale said that 19 students scored above 90%, 53 students secured distinction marks, and 121 students secured first class marks. Nandita Jena topped with 98.33%, followed by Dhanush D. Borkar who scored 98% and K.V. Machuth Ganga who secured 97.17%

All the 57 Class 12 students of K.V.-1 passed out of which four students secured more than 90% marks, 34 students bagged distinction, and 54 students got first class marks. S. Amrutha Varshini topped with 93.6%, followed by K. Rahul with 92.2% and Sakshi Sonam with 91%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Class 12 student K.V. Jeeva from Sharada Vidyaniketana School scored 95.4% in CBSE Class 12 examination. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Class 12 student Akhil Girish from Sharada Vidyanikethana, Talapady, secured 91.4%. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The K.V.-2 Yekkur school achieved 100% result in Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. All the 75 Class 10 students passed out of which Amith Pavilin topped with 95.8% marks. The 29 Class 12 students passed out of which D. Adithyan topped with 93%, said School Principal N.S. Yadav.

Among the private schools, Sharada Vidyalaya Kodialbail and Sharada Vidyaniketana Talapady secured 100% marks in Class 10 examinations. All the 186 Class 10 students of Sharada Vidyalaya passed out of which 10 students secured over 95% marks, 45 secured between 90 and 95 % and 73 students scored between 80% and 89%. In Sharada Vidyanikethana School, Talapady, 28 students scored more than 90% marks and 53 students bagged between 80 and 89% marks. Apoorva Nayakvadi topped with 95.2%, followed by Anya H. Kottari with 95% marks.

All 13 Class 12 students of Sharada Vidyaniketana School passed out of which K.V. Jeeva topped with 95.4%, followed by Akhil Girish with 91.4%. marks.

In Shakthi Residential School, all 38 Class 10 students passed out of which L. Ayush topped with 466 marks, followed by M.V. Priyanka with 459 marks.

The Yenepoya School also secured 100% result in Class 10 examination and Gourav Kumar Nayak topped with 96.4%, followed by V. Aman with 92.6%.

The Amrita Vidyalam School secured 100% result with Sourish Nair topping with 95.2%, followed by Raksha Pai 94.4% marks.

All the 120 Class students of Canara High School-CBSE passed with Saaranga Rao Inoli topping with 97%, followed Diya N. Kamath 96.8%.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US