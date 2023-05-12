Class 10 and 12 CBSE students from two KVs and private schools fare well in Mangaluru

May 12, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

Students of two Kendriya Vidyalayas and other private schools in the city have fared well in CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations held early this year.

All the 127 students of Class 10 of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 (KV-1), Mangaluru, passed. Principal Ganesh S. Indrale said that 19 students scored above 90%, 53 students secured distinction marks, and 121 students secured first class marks. Nandita Jena topped with 98.33%, followed by Dhanush D. Borkar who scored 98% and K.V. Machuth Ganga who secured 97.17%

All the 57 Class 12 students of K.V.-1 passed out of which four students secured more than 90% marks, 34 students bagged distinction, and 54 students got first class marks. S. Amrutha Varshini topped with 93.6%, followed by K. Rahul with 92.2% and Sakshi Sonam with 91%.

The K.V.-2 Yekkur school achieved 100% result in Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. All the 75 Class 10 students passed out of which Amith Pavilin topped with 95.8% marks. The 29 Class 12 students passed out of which D. Adithyan topped with 93%, said School Principal N.S. Yadav.

Among the private schools, Sharada Vidyalaya Kodialbail and Sharada Vidyaniketana Talapady secured 100% marks in Class 10 examinations. All the 186 Class 10 students of Sharada Vidyalaya passed out of which 10 students secured over 95% marks, 45 secured between 90 and 95 % and 73 students scored between 80% and 89%. In Sharada Vidyanikethana School, Talapady, 28 students scored more than 90% marks and 53 students bagged between 80 and 89% marks. Apoorva Nayakvadi topped with 95.2%, followed by Anya H. Kottari with 95% marks.

All 13 Class 12 students of Sharada Vidyaniketana School passed out of which K.V. Jeeva topped with 95.4%, followed by Akhil Girish with 91.4%. marks.

In Shakthi Residential School, all 38 Class 10 students passed out of which L. Ayush topped with 466 marks, followed by M.V. Priyanka with 459 marks.

The Yenepoya School also secured 100% result in Class 10 examination and Gourav Kumar Nayak topped with 96.4%, followed by V. Aman with 92.6%.

The Amrita Vidyalam School secured 100% result with Sourish Nair topping with 95.2%, followed by Raksha Pai 94.4% marks.

All the 120 Class students of Canara High School-CBSE passed with Saaranga Rao Inoli topping with 97%, followed Diya N. Kamath 96.8%.