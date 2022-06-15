Civil court to await further orders on masjid

In the light of the orders of the High Court of Karnataka on Monday directing the local civil court not to pass any orders on interim applications, the civil court posted to June 17 further hearing on a suit related to Malali Jumma Masjid.

Chidanand Kedilaya, advocate for the plaintiff, Dhananjaya, on Tuesday submitted before III Additional Civil Judge and JMFC H. Sujatha a memo mentioning the orders passed by Justice Sachin Shankar Magdum of the High Court on Monday in Writ Petition No 11528/2022 filed by Dhananjaya and another.

He also filed another memo seeking further extension of temporary injunction directing the masjid not to further damage the old tiled structure on its premises.

The Civil Judge allowed the two memos and posted the case to June 17, awaiting further orders of the High Court.

The Civil Judge was hearing the two interim applications (IAs) filed by the defendant masjid seeking dismissal of the permanent injunction suit. The defendant contended that the masjid has been notified as wakf property and no suit can be filed against it as per Section 4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act. The Civil Judge had said that she will first decide these two IAs before taking up the other interim applications, which includes one filed by the plaintiff seeking appointment of a court commissioner for survey of the old tiled structure on the masjid premises that resembled a temple.