Civic group urges police to curb moral policing and vigilantism

The Mangalore Civic Group has urged the city and Dakshina Kannada district police to take immediate measures to curb the menace of moral policing in the region in view of the increasing incidences of attacks on citizens by vigilante groups.

A delegation, comprising Prathapchandra Kedilaya, Suresh Nayak, Bhaskar Kiran and Oswald Pereira, met City Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar recently and submitted a memorandum in this regard. Similar representation was given to the DK Superintendent of Police.

The group said in memorandum that the menace of moral policing that was haunting the region for many decades, has increased during the last few months with people being attacked in buses, parks, roads, beaches, colleges, hostels and other places. In many cases the offenders were booked but let off later without being brought to justice. Hence these violators have lost the fear of law, said a release quoting the group.

Moral policing and religious vigilantism has disturbed peace and communal harmony in the city and the district and brought shame to Mangaluru adversely affecting educational institutions, tourism industry, and other businesses.

The group suggested to the police to sensitise bus crew on the issue, collaborate with educational institutions, install warning posters in bus stops and parks and introduce a 24x7 helpline and women’s safety app. It also asked police to impose spot fines and book criminal cases, follow up the cases to secure conviction of the culprits. It urged the police to publicise in the media all the counter measures that they take to curb the menace.

Mr. Kumar informed the members that police have been acting promptly on receiving complaints about vigilante incidents and strict law enforcement was being done to control such crimes. He told the delegates that his message to the youth of the city was to act responsibly and not to fall prey to bad influences and indulge in vigilante activities.