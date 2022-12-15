Civic body to soon submit detailed plan of action on sewage management to NGT

December 15, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) was in the process of formulating an action plan to prevent environment pollution through sewage and solid waste affecting water bodies around Mangaluru and submit the same to the National Green Tribunal by this month-end.

Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar told this to media persons at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists here on Thursday. MCC has already taken up installation of electro-mechanical system at five wet wells, including Kudroli, Kandathpalli, Mulihithlu, Kodialbail and another through Smart City project. Wet wells at Padil and Bajal will be upgraded with MCC’s own funds.

Mr. Sridhar said while old underground drainage system was being upgraded across the city, there was no comprehensive solution for the burning issue. The corporation while submitting the proposal, attempt to make such a plan, he added.

The Pachchanady Tertiary Treatment Plant, from where raw sewage used to flow to the adjacent rivulet joining the Phalguni upstream Maravoor Vented Dam, was being revamped, Mr. Sridhar said. Along with revamping, a separate pipeline was being laid to carry the treated sewage downstream the vented dam so that any effluent should not join the stored drinking water in the dam, he added.

NGT Principal Bench at New Delhi on November 21 had directed the State government, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, and the MCC to formulate an action plan to prevent environment pollution of water bodies and implement the plan within another one month. The Tribunal had taken up the case suo motu on the basis of the news report “Flow of Industrial effluents into Phalguni results in fish kill” that appeared in The Hindu on April 26.