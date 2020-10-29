Civic action committee members stage dharna

Members of the Nagarika Horata Kriya Samiti staging a dharna in front of the Guthigar Gram Panchayat in Sullia taluk on Wednesday seeking infrastructure for Mogra, Ballakka and Kamila areas.

MANGALURU

29 October 2020 00:58 IST

The Nagarika Horata Kriya Samiti staged a dharna in front of the Guthigar Gram Panchayat in Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday seeking immediate repair and asphlating of the six kilometre Balpa-Guthigar link road which connected Kukke Subrahmanya-Puttur Road with Kukke Subrahmanya-Sullia Road.

In a memorandum submitted to the Panchayat Development Officer of Guthigar Gram Panchayat, the samiti said that Balpa-Guthigar link road has not been asphalted for years now. People have been putting up with the poor condition of the road which has potholes, craters and worn-out stretches. People have been using this road with great difficulty. The samiti said that people in Mogra, Ballakka and Kamila areas have been deprived of infrastructure due to connectivity issues. A rivulet connecting Mogra with Kamila required a bridge. Though it is a long pending demand of the people, elected representatives and the government have not responded positively. About 150 families in Mogra and Kamila lose connectivity with the mainland, especially during the rainy season, due to the absence of a bridge on the Mogra rivulet.

A water supply tank in Ballakka required repairs, the samiti said.

