Civic action committee members stage dharna

The Nagarika Horata Kriya Samiti staged a dharna in front of the Guthigar Gram Panchayat in Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday seeking immediate repair and asphlating of the six kilometre Balpa-Guthigar link road which connected Kukke Subrahmanya-Puttur Road with Kukke Subrahmanya-Sullia Road.
In a memorandum submitted to the Panchayat Development Officer of Guthigar Gram Panchayat, the samiti said that Balpa-Guthigar link road has not been asphalted for years now. People have been putting up with the poor condition of the road which has potholes, craters and worn-out stretches. People have been using this road with great difficulty. The samiti said that people in Mogra, Ballakka and Kamila areas have been deprived of infrastructure due to connectivity issues. A rivulet connecting Mogra with Kamila required a bridge. Though it is a long pending demand of the people, elected representatives and the government have not responded positively. About 150 families in Mogra and Kamila lose connectivity with the mainland, especially during the rainy season, due to the absence of a bridge on the Mogra rivulet.
A water supply tank in Ballakka required repairs, the samiti said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath