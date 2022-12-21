CITYX, a hyperlocal super app, launched

December 21, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan launched CITYX, a hyperlocal super app for Mangaluru, during the Mangaluru Technovanza on December 17 in Mangaluru.

CITYX promoter Dharmith Rai in a release said the vision was to make local search easy and efficient, provide more exposure to local stores, startups, companies and businesses of Tier 2 Cities in India.

A user could search for almost anything in the city, from browsing regional news, getting updated about daily live discounts from local stores, find all types of job vacancies available in the city, reach out to nearby blood donors and many more. The app was currently active in Mangaluru and soon would be launched in five more cities of Karnataka. It was available both on iOS and Android, completely free to use.

Mr. Rai said Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., was collaborating with CITYX to provide more Govt2Public services to users. The app was the winner of Elevate 2021 Grand Challenge by Startup Karnataka and also received Best Startup Exhibitor Award at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022.

