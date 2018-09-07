City welcomes golden girl Poovamma

M.R. Poovamma, member of the gold-medal winning Indian 4x400m relay team in the Asian Games, was given a rousing welcome on her arrival at Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday.

The Mangaluru City South MLA, D. Vedavyas Kamath, was among those greeting the athlete, who is a native of Mangaluru, and felicitating her.

Mr. Kamath said Ms. Poovamma has been bringing laurels to country with her performance in athletics.

Mr. Kamath said he would work towards getting a site allotted to Ms. Poovamma in the city.

An application filed by Ms. Poovamma’s father was pending with the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority for the last four years. He would get the same cleared at the earliest. Mr. Kamath said he would ask Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to give ₹1 crore prize money to Ms. Poovamma that would encourage her to continue her performance well in the upcoming national and international sports meet.

The Dakshina Kannada MP, Nalin Kumar Kateel, called on Ms. Poovamma at her residence later and congratulated her. Mr. Kateel said he would get the athlete all the government facilities which are due to her.