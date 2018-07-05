City to receive Humsafar Express on July 6

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain will flag off the inaugural service of Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Weekly Humsafar Express (all 3-Tier AC coaches) at Gandhidham on Thursday. The inaugural train will run as Humsafar special service from Gandhidham to Tirunelveli Junction. The timings and stoppages of the special service with Train No 09424 Gandhidham-Tiruneliveli Weekly Humsafar Express (inaugural special) is as follows: the train will leave Gandhidham at 10 a.m. on July 5 to reach Tirunelveli at 9.30 a.m. on July 7. It will arrive at Mangaluru Junction at 5 p.m. and leave at 5.05 p.m. to reach Kozhikode at 9 p.m. It will leave Kozhikode at 9.02 p.m. to reach Shoranur Junction at 11.30 p.m. for a two-minute halt, all on July 6, said a release from Southern Railway’s Palakkad division.

The service of Train No 09423 Tirunelveli-Gandhidham Weekly Humsafar Express (inaugural Special) will leave Tirunelveli Junction at 10.30 a.m. on July 8 to reach Gandhidham at noon on July 10. It will arrive at Shoranur Junction at 9.10 p.m. and leave at 9.20 p.m. to reach Kozhikode 10.45 p.m. It will leave Kozhikode at 10.50 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Junction at 2.10 a.m. for a 10-minute halt (on July 9).

The train will have commercial halts at Ahmedabad Junction, Vadodara, Surat, Vasai Road, Panvel, Ratnagiri, Madgaon, Karwar, Mangaluru Junction, Kozhikode, Shoranur Junction, Ernakulam Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central. It comprises 16 AC 3-Tier coaches, one AC Hot Buffet Car and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

Regular service

The train was announced in the 2017 Railway Timetable. As per the regular timetable, Train No 19424 Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Weekly Humsafar Express leaves Gandhidham on Mondays at 1.50 p.m., leaves Mangaluru Junction at 7.40 p.m. on Tuesdays to reach Tirunelveli at 11.30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Train No 19423 Tirunelveli-Gandhidham Weekly Humsafar Express leaves Tirunelveli at 7.45 am on Thursdays, leaves Mangaluru Junction at 10.10 p.m. and reaches Gandhidham at 4.40 a.m. on Saturdays.