City to host philately exhibition in Oct.

Chief Post Master General, Karnataka Circle, Charles Lobo on Thursday said that India Post will organise Karnapex-2019, a four-day philately exhibition in Mangaluru, from October 12.

The exhibition is being conducted once in four years ever since Karnataka Postal Circle came into being in 1960. It is for the first time that the exhibition is being organised in Mangaluru, he said.

Such exhibitions offer an opportunity to philatelists to exhibit their collections and exchange them with others, he said. The exhibition would be organised at the TMA Pai Convention Centre, Mr. Lobo added.

Mr. Lobo released a logo of Karnapex and said that it was designed by artist Dinesh Holla from the city. It was adjudged the best among hundreds of entries and symbolises the erstwhile Canara region’s popular folk art, Yakshagana. Such exhibitions were organised in other places such as Bengaluru, Mysuru and Dharwad. Mangaluru was the first to host a district-level philatelic exhibition in 1976, he said and added the previous district-level exhibition was organised in 2003. Mr. Lobo said that Postex, a philatelic exhibition of stamps by postal staff, their children and grandchildren, was organised for the first time in Bengaluru in December 2018. The top two winners at the exhibition went onto win the bronze medal at the international philatelic exhibition organised in Sydney, he noted.

Commemorative stamp

Mr. Lobo regretted that he was disappointed on learning that no commemorative stamp was released by India Post on late U. Srinivas Mallya, said to be the architect of modern Mangaluru. If the Dakshina Kannada MP or the State government sponsor the stamp, India Post would be happy to bring out one, he said. The department would release a special cover on late George Fernandes during Karnapex 2019, he added.