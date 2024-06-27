GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mangaluru student wins national award in INTACH poster competition

Updated - June 27, 2024 09:00 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The poster by Adit which won the national award in the 'My Monument Search' poster competition.

The poster by Adit which won the national award in the ‘My Monument Search’ poster competition. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Adit, a class 7 student from Canara Higher Primary School in Urwa, has won the national award in the ‘My Monument Search’ poster competition, conducted by the Heritage Education and Communication Service division of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), New Delhi.

One of 15 students selected from among 5,628 participants from 670 schools, Mr. Adit will receive a fully sponsored trip to Delhi for a tour of heritage monuments with the HECS INTACH New Delhi team, along with the other national winners, said a release from INTACH-Mangaluru.

Class 7 student Adithi from Vasudeva Kripa Vidya Mandira, Bailoor, Udupi, and Avani C. Kamath, class 8 student at St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru, won the regional award. H. Poornendu Rao, a Class 8 student at Canara High School (Main), Mangaluru, received the chapter-level award.

Students who won various awards with artist Ganesh Somayaji and INTACH-Mangaluru convener Subhashchandra Basu at a certificate distribution programme in Mangaluru.

Students who won various awards with artist Ganesh Somayaji and INTACH-Mangaluru convener Subhashchandra Basu at a certificate distribution programme in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

INTACH organised a certificate distribution ceremony for the winners at Kodialguthu Centre for Arts here recently, where artist Ganesh Somayaji felicitatd them.

Mr. Somayaji said the competition encouraged students to visit monuments and develop a first-hand understanding of the heritage. INTACH-Mangaluru convener Subhashchandra Basu said he was happy a few students have identified structures that highlight the lesser-known local heritage of Mangaluru.

Twenty-nine students from different schools participated in the competition held on February 24 in Mangaluru, creating posters depicting a heritage building in their region, accompanied by a caption, and a brief essay on how to protect it.

The contest aimed to promote cultural exploration and education among children.

