City resident loses ₹1.19 lakh to fake set-top box helpline

August 13, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A resident of Kankanady lost ₹1.19 lakh to a person who posed as executive of a set-top box firm.

In the complaint filed with the Kankanady police station, the 45-year-old woman, staying near Capitanio School, said she had a problem with the set-top box of Tata Sky. She searched online and found 18002086633 as the helpline of Tata Sky.

She called the number on August 5 at 8.30 a.m. and the person who received her call asked her to download an app for the resolution of the problem and took her mobile number and also that of her husband.

At 8.37 a.m., her husband received a call from a number in which a person, speaking in Hindi, claimed to be a Tata Sky executive. The caller asked the complainant’s husband to download Any Desk app and he then the took latter’s ATM card and credit card numbers.

He also took the OTP number that the complainant’s husband had received. Soon after ₹91,485 got deducted from the account. When he informed the caller, the latter said he will refund the amount and asked complainant’s husband, on two occasions, to share the OTPs that the latter received. Amount of ₹8,001 and ₹20,005 was deducted from complainant’s husband’s Axis Bank account.

The Kankanady police registered the complaint for the offences punishable under Sections 66 (C), 66 (D) of Information Technology Act and under Section 420 of Indian Penal Code.

