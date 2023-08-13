HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

City resident loses ₹1.19 lakh to fake set-top box helpline

August 13, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A resident of Kankanady lost ₹1.19 lakh to a person who posed as executive of a set-top box firm.

In the complaint filed with the Kankanady police station, the 45-year-old woman, staying near Capitanio School, said she had a problem with the set-top box of Tata Sky. She searched online and found 18002086633 as the helpline of Tata Sky.

She called the number on August 5 at 8.30 a.m. and the person who received her call asked her to download an app for the resolution of the problem and took her mobile number and also that of her husband.

At 8.37 a.m., her husband received a call from a number in which a person, speaking in Hindi, claimed to be a Tata Sky executive. The caller asked the complainant’s husband to download Any Desk app and he then the took latter’s ATM card and credit card numbers.

He also took the OTP number that the complainant’s husband had received. Soon after ₹91,485 got deducted from the account. When he informed the caller, the latter said he will refund the amount and asked complainant’s husband, on two occasions, to share the OTPs that the latter received. Amount of ₹8,001 and ₹20,005 was deducted from complainant’s husband’s Axis Bank account.

The Kankanady police registered the complaint for the offences punishable under Sections 66 (C), 66 (D) of Information Technology Act and under Section 420 of Indian Penal Code.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.