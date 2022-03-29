City-Pune-Delhi flight service launched

Pune is new destination connected to Mangaluru

The inaugural Pune-Mangaluru IndiGo flight, with 82 passengers, landed at 12.42 a.m., 38 minutes ahead of its scheduled arrival time of 1.20 a.m., on Monday. Pune is the newest destination to be served from Mangaluru International Airport. The return flight left here for Pune with 124 passengers at 2.40 a.m.

The introduction of this flight caused a late-night buzz at the airport with the airline holding a small celebration with passengers and other stakeholders. The celebration included lighting the traditional lamp and cutting a cake, which added to the on-ground pre-flight excitement.

The airport staff arranged for a traditional water cannon salute for the aircraft as it taxied into the parking bay. Captain Aman Gupta acknowledged the gesture by making an onboard flight announcement to this effect on behalf of his six-member crew that included first officer Gaurav Singh and cabin crew Mamata Negi, Ashitha Nisar Sayyed, Meenakshi Yadav and Bhageshwari Gopaldas.

And, the significance of this new flight was not lost on passengers.

S.N. Bhat, a senior professional working in Delhi and a native of Mangaluru, said that the flight is ideal for professionals like him despite a 30-minute layover in Pune. The flight leaves Mangaluru at 2.40 a.m. and reaches Delhi at 6.55 a.m. after the layover in Pune. The other options to fly to Delhi are time consuming, Mr. Bhat said.

Pranav, a student, took the flight to reach Pune, his hometown, with his grandmother after his summer vacation. Despite the early morning arrival and departure, passengers were quite happy to be part of both the flights.

The airline staff exuded happiness at the healthy flight load. The new flight will operate four times a week on the Delhi-Pune-Mangaluru sector.

The airport staff said that introduction of the flight is a reaffirmation of their commitment to add new sectors — both domestic and international — for greater travelling convenience of passengers. The airport is committed to extending all help to airlines that wish to start flights to and from Mangaluru and the summer schedule will create more such flying opportunities for passengers, it said.

According to the website of IndiGo, flight 6E 671 (Delhi-Pune-Mangaluru) will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Flight 6E 6431 (Mangaluru-Pune-Delhi) will fly on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.