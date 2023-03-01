ADVERTISEMENT

City police revive action against illegal sand extraction and transportation

March 01, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru City police seized an earthmover, a motor pump, and over 10 loads of sand on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With Kuldeep Kumar Jain taking charge as the City Police Commissioner of Mangaluru on February 24, the city police have revived operations against illegal sand extraction and have conducted four raids so far, seizing vehicles, machinery and sand in the process.

An official release here said the new Commissioner has been initiating strict action against all illegal activities, including illegal sand extraction.

The Panambur police on February 25 seized two trucks illegally transporting about 10 tonnes of sand near the MSEZ flyover on the bank of Phalguni (Gurupura) river. The seized vehicles were handed over to the Mines and Geology Department for further action.

The very next day, the Panambur police seized two more trucks illegally transporting about 15 tonnes of sand on Tannirbhavi Road. The vehicles were handed over to the the department. A sand-laden tipper truck, another empty tipper truck and two units of illegally extracted sand were sized from Adam Kudru on Netravathi banks by the Kankanady Town police on February 28.

Ullal inspector and personnel, acting on information about illegally stored sand near Uliya Somanatha Temple on Netravathi banks, conducted a raid on Wednesday.

The team seized 10 loads of sand and an earth mover from the location.

