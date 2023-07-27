HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaluru city police recommend suspension of 222 driver’s licences

July 27, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The city police has recommended to the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Mangaluru, to suspend of 222 driving licences of motorists booked for rash and negligent driving and other traffic offences between July 13 and July 26.

In a press release, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said the action of the city police is in response to a recent direction by the apex court.

Of the 222 cases, 113 are related to rash and negligent driving/over speeding. As many as 59 are for riding without helmet, 17 cases for driving without seat belts, 16 cases for carrying passengers in goods vehicles, five cases for jumping traffic signals, four cases each for using mobile phone while driving and overloading passengers in commercial vehicles, three cases for triple riding and one case for drunken driving.

Mr. Jain said recommendation for suspension of driver’s licence is in addition to collection of fine and other legal action taken for the traffic offences.

The Regional Transport Officer will hold an inquiry and suspend the driver’s licence for a period ranging between two and six months.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.