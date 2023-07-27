Mangaluru city police recommend suspension of 222 driver’s licences

July 27, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The city police has recommended to the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Mangaluru, to suspend of 222 driving licences of motorists booked for rash and negligent driving and other traffic offences between July 13 and July 26.

In a press release, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said the action of the city police is in response to a recent direction by the apex court.

Of the 222 cases, 113 are related to rash and negligent driving/over speeding. As many as 59 are for riding without helmet, 17 cases for driving without seat belts, 16 cases for carrying passengers in goods vehicles, five cases for jumping traffic signals, four cases each for using mobile phone while driving and overloading passengers in commercial vehicles, three cases for triple riding and one case for drunken driving.

Mr. Jain said recommendation for suspension of driver’s licence is in addition to collection of fine and other legal action taken for the traffic offences.

The Regional Transport Officer will hold an inquiry and suspend the driver’s licence for a period ranging between two and six months.