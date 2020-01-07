City police interfered with People’s Tribunal functioning, say members

The ‘People’s Tribunal’, headed by former Supreme Court Judge V. Gopala Gowda, on Tuesday accused the city police of deliberately interfering in their proceedings with an intention to see that the truth regarding the firing on December 19 did not come out in public.

In a statement, Mr. Gowda, former State Public Prosector B.T. Venkatesh, and journalist Sugata Srinivasaraju alleged the police interfered with the proceedings on multiple occasions.

On January 5, notice was issued by Mangaluru North Police Inspector to Ashok Maridas, coordinator of Listening Post that organised the event, denying permission to hold the proceeding in a hotel on January 6 as it interfered with the ongoing magisterial enquiry.

This led the owner of the hotel to stop the proceedings for an hour.

Following completion of the hearing and visits to the places where the incident occurred and the hospital where victims were being treated, the tribunal members called for a press meet on Tuesday to tell about their observations.

Under pressure from police authorities, a number of hoteliers refused to provide their venue for press meet in the absence of police permission.

Denying the allegations, Mangaluru North Police Inspector Govindaraju said the notice was issued to know about the authority under which this ‘Tribunal’ functioned.

Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha said city police did not ask hotels to deny permission to the ‘Tribunal’.