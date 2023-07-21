City police initiate proceedings for externment of three Bajrang Dal activists and other persons

July 21, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The city police have initiated proceedings for the externment of three Bajrang Dal activists and a few others as they suspect they will be involved in activities that will create communal tension in Dakshina Kannada.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said the city police has ‘zero tolerance’ of moral policing and other incidents that create communal unrest.

“So far, we have ordered the externment of 62 persons this year. As many as 987 persons this year have given undertaking that they will not take part in any criminal activity,” he said.

Asked about the externment proceedings against the three Bajrang Dal activists, Balachandra, Ganesh Attavar, and Jaya Prashant, the Police Commissioner said these three were among the 13 persons that the city police stations proposed for externment. “Notices have been issued to them,” he said.

In a statement, Mr. Jain said Jaya Prashant was accused in seven criminal cases, while Balachandra and Ganesh Attavar were accused in five criminal cases. These three had given an undertaking that they would not take part in any criminal activity.

Recently, these three were involved in two criminal cases. As they violated the norms of the undertaking, legal proceedings were initiated against them to collect fine.

Similar action has been taken against 12 persons so far, who have paid the fine and were also in judicial custody, he added.

As there was a threat that these three and 10 others could be involved in activities that could create communal unrest, proceedings for externment were initiated.

“This preventive action is purely based on their criminal activities and it has nothing to do with the religion, caste or political affiliation (of the three persons),” he said.

Meanwhile, VHP Mangaluru region joint secretary Sharan Pumpwell claimed Balachandra, Ganesh Attavar, and Jaya Prashant were not involved in any criminal case.

He claimed notices for externment were issued to prevent Bajrang Dal activists from fighting for the cause of Hindutva. “The action will in no way bring down the fighting spirit of the activists,” he said.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said the proposed externment of Bajrang Dal activists clearly showed that the government was targeting Hindu activists.

Terming it vindictive politics, Mr. Kamath said the government should stop the proceedings and deal with Bajrang Dal activists in a judicious way.