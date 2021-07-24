City police bid adieu to detective dog

10-year-old Sudha died on Saturday

The Mangaluru City police on Saturday bid farewell to its 10-year-old crime detective dog Sudha.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and other officials gave it a guard of honour before burying the dog on the City Armed Police grounds.

Sudha, a Doberman Pinscher, was with the city police since its birth on March 15, 2011.

Handler Sandeep K., from the District Armed Reserve, had trained and reared it for a long time. But for the last six months, handler Kushalappa was taking care of Sudha and two other dogs, which are part of the city police’s dog squad.

Sudha has helped the police trace the accused in many criminal cases, including a recent murder case in Ullal. Six months ago, it underwent operation for the removal of a cancerous growth in its body. Since the last seven days the health of Sudha began to deteriorate and it died at 10.15 a.m. on Saturday.

Sudha received an emotional farewell from her handlers and other policemen. “I was very much attached to Sudha. It was like a father and child relationship. Sudha rigorously followed my instructions,” said Mr. Sandeep. It’s this attachment that made Mr. Sandeep name his motorcycle after the dog.

Mr. Kumar and other policemen placed flowers on its body. After giving a guard of honor, it was buried at a corner of the CAR parade grounds. A tulasi sapling was planted over the burial spot.

This is the first detective dog that the city police have lost. There are two other dogs in the squad and two more are set to join after completion of their training, said Mr. Kumar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar, DCP (City Armed Reserve) Channaveerappa Hadapad, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (CAR) Murigeppa Appasahed Upase were present.