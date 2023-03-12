HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

City police asks gun licence holders to deposit their weapons

March 12, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain has asked gun licence holders to voluntarily deposit their weapons at the jurisdictional police stations.

Mr. Jain told The Hindu that when the Model Code of Conduct is likely to come into effect in the last week of March with announcement of Assembly elections, the licence holders will have to compulsorily deposit their weapons.

“To avoid last minute rush, we are asking the license holders to start depositing their weapons now. We are not forcing anybody now, its completely voluntary,” Mr. Jain said.

The Police Commissioner said there are about 1,100 gun licence holders in the Police Commissionerate limits.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / personal weapon control / police / Assembly Elections

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.