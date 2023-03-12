City police asks gun licence holders to deposit their weapons

March 12, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain has asked gun licence holders to voluntarily deposit their weapons at the jurisdictional police stations.

Mr. Jain told The Hindu that when the Model Code of Conduct is likely to come into effect in the last week of March with announcement of Assembly elections, the licence holders will have to compulsorily deposit their weapons.

“To avoid last minute rush, we are asking the license holders to start depositing their weapons now. We are not forcing anybody now, its completely voluntary,” Mr. Jain said.

The Police Commissioner said there are about 1,100 gun licence holders in the Police Commissionerate limits.