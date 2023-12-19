City police arrest two theft accused

December 19, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru North police have arrested two persons allegedly involved in nine cases of theft reported in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Mohammed Asif, 32 and Mohammed Safwan, 21, both from Kasba Bengre in the city.

On December 1, one Mohammed Sinan filed a complaint with Mangaluru North police about the theft of his scooter parked near the north wharf of Bunder.

A team, led by Inspector Azmath Ali, traced and arrested Asif and Safwan. In addition to Sinan’s scooter, the police recovered another scooter that was stolen from Monkey Stand in Mangaluru South police station limits.

The police also recovered two laptops that were stolen from Grama Seva Kendra in Padubidri of Udupi district.

The police said the accused were involved in three cases each of theft registered in Mangaluru East police station and Bantwal Town police station.

They are also accused in a theft case each reported in Mangaluru South, Mangaluru North, and Padubidri police stations respectively.

A local court had issued non bailable warrant against Asif for his failure to appear before court with respect to cases registered against him in Mangaluru North and Barke police stations, the police said.

