GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

City police arrest two theft accused

December 19, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru North police have arrested two persons allegedly involved in nine cases of theft reported in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Mohammed Asif, 32 and Mohammed Safwan, 21, both from Kasba Bengre in the city.

On December 1, one Mohammed Sinan filed a complaint with Mangaluru North police about the theft of his scooter parked near the north wharf of Bunder.

A team, led by Inspector Azmath Ali, traced and arrested Asif and Safwan. In addition to Sinan’s scooter, the police recovered another scooter that was stolen from Monkey Stand in Mangaluru South police station limits.

The police also recovered two laptops that were stolen from Grama Seva Kendra in Padubidri of Udupi district.

The police said the accused were involved in three cases each of theft registered in Mangaluru East police station and Bantwal Town police station.

They are also accused in a theft case each reported in Mangaluru South, Mangaluru North, and Padubidri police stations respectively.

A local court had issued non bailable warrant against Asif for his failure to appear before court with respect to cases registered against him in Mangaluru North and Barke police stations, the police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.