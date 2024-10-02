ADVERTISEMENT

City police arrest five persons, 70 gm MDMA seized

Published - October 02, 2024 08:12 am IST - MANGALURU

The police said accused procured drugs from Bengaluru and sold it in Dakshina Kannada and parts of Kerala

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representation

The Mangaluru city police arrested five persons allegedly involved in procuring narcotic drugs from Bengaluru and selling it to students and others in Mangaluru and parts of Kerala. The police seized 70 grams of synthetic MDMA narcotic drug worth ₹3.5 lakh from the accused.

The Central Crime Branch police gave names of the arrested persons Abdul Shakir, 24, Hasan Ashir , 34, Yasin Imran, 35, all from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod district in Kerala; A.K. Riyaz, 31, from Kannur in Kerala; and Mohammed Naushad, 22, from Varkardy village in Kasaragod district of Kerala.

In a statement, the police said accused procured drugs from Bengaluru and sold it in Dakshina Kannada and parts of Kerala. They were arrested from a hideout in Nettilapadavu in Mangaluru. Apart from 70 grams of MDMA, the police seized five mobile phones, ₹ 1,460 and a digital weighting machine, the police stated.

Mangalore / Kerala

