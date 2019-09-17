City needs skill development institute, says Khader

MLA and former Minister U.T. Khader said here on Monday that there was a need to open a national-level skill development institute in Mangaluru.

Speaking at a programme organised by Mangaluru Institute of Fire Safety and Engineering (MIFSE) in association with National Skill Development Corporation at Town Hall to launch a programme under the Skill India initiative, the MLA said that if the institute was opened, it would help many as the coastal belt was the hub of education institutes.

P.S. Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor, Mangalore University, said that getting a degree alone would not suffice. Students should develop skills to ensure employment. The Vice-Chancellor said that there was tough competition in the employment sector now. Hence, those with skills were at an advantage. He asked the students to make use of the benefits of the programme.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South, asked students to be confident in the profession of their choice.

Vinod K. John, president, MIFSE, announced on the occasion that the instituee would provide a two-month short term free training in fire safety to 1,000 candidates in the State.