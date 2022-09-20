City councillors want proper system for solid waste management

They attend workshop on ‘Solid Waste Management strategies and action plan to improve overall service delivery for Mangaluru City Corporation’

Councillors at a workshop on improving solid waste management, preparing action plan or detailed project report at Mangala Auditorium in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Expressing concern over improper collection and disposal of household waste, a group of city councillors on Tuesday expressed the need for a systematic process to ensure 100% collection and disposal of household waste.

The councillors expressed their views at a workshop on “Solid Waste Management strategies and action plan to improve overall service delivery for Mangaluru City Corporation” convened jointly by the city corporation and the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) at the corporation council hall.

Councillor Sudhir Shetty Kannur said that though the corporation is spending 40% of its revenue towards solid waste management, it has failed to properly collect waste and dispose it of. The agency, which has been assigned waste collection, has failed to properly discharge its duty, he said.

Councillor Varun Chowta from Hosabettu ward said that there are many areas in his ward where waste is not being collected from houses regularly.

Kadri South Councillor Kadri Manohar Shetty said that it is necessary to collect waste at a prescribed time every day. Dry waste has to be collected at least twice every week, he said.

Councillor Sangeeta R. Nayak from Pachhanady ward said that dry waste is not being processed properly. She said that this is getting mixed with wet waste and landing at the Pachhanady landfill site. Of the 250 tonnes of dry waste that is collected every week, only about 20 tonnes are being processed.

“If dry waste is properly transported and processed, then the corporation will succeed in treating the entire waste that is generated,” she said, while appreciating the use of “Black soldiers” for processing wet waste.

Councillor Kiran Kumar from Bangra Kuloor ward expressed the need for the corporation to encourage more households to process wet waste at their houses by offering rebates in property tax.

Earlier, corporation commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that in the last two years the civic body has been trying out different processes for handling solid waste. Using “Black soldiers”, around 70 tonnes of waste is being processed every day. Tender has been awarded to an agency for processing 9 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at the landfill site in Pachhanady. “This project is in the installation stage,” he said.

Mr. Sridhar said that a process is on to issue tender to a new firm for collection and transportation of waste from houses. The term of Antony Waste Management Cell Private Limited, which handled collection and transportation, has ended and it will continue with the work till the appointment of the new agency, he said.

The corporation commissioner said that KUIDFC has taken up a pilot project to streamline solid waste management system in Mangaluru and Kolar.