City corporations will get special development grants of ₹50 crore: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday announced that 10 city corporations in the State, including that of Mangaluru, would get special development funds of ₹50 crore each.

Speaking after inaugurating the State executive meet of the BJP here, Mr. Yediyurappa said that if the corporations performed well, additional grants of ₹75 crore would be released for them to expedite the works. His remarks came in the backdrop of Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari’s opening remarks that Mangaluru City had witnessed tremendous development during Mr. Yediyurappa’s earlier stint as Chief Minister.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic denting the finances of the government, the economy is slowly bouncing back and the government is confident of fulfilling all the poll promises made by the BJP, Mr. Yediyurappa claimed. “The second instalment of ₹50 lakh in MLA development funds was just released, thereby giving impetus for local development work,” he said.

He also said the government would exploit the rich tourism potential of the State in general, and of the coast in particular, to the fullest extent.

The Cabinet has already deliberated on this and major changes will be seen within six months, he added.

He also said the government’s priority would be developing the fisheries sector and improving the quality of life of fishermen. Marine resources will be optimally exploited, he said and added that the government was giving equal importance to strengthening internal security by suitably guarding the coastal line.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that the government would explore options to generate electricity through tidal power.