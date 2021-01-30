City corporation urged to issue water bills monthly

Many a problem related to exorbitant billing can be avoided, says Opposition

Taking the ruling BJP to task for laxity in issuing water bills, the Opposition Congress in the Mangaluru City Corporation Council on Friday urged the corporation to ensure that consumers are issued monthly bills.

Leader of the Opposition Abdul Ravoof and the former Mayor and now a Congress member M. Shashidhar Hegde said that if the civic body issued monthly bills many a problem related to exorbitant billing can be avoided.

Mr. Hegde said that even after the Mayor conducting two Water Adalats to address anomalies in the issue of bills, people continue to get abnormal bills.

The corporation should maintain consistency in issuing bills.

The former Mayor said that in some cases consumers have got bills up to ₹ 15,000 for domestic supply which is three or four times more than their normal bills.

Multi-purpose health workers should be asked to issue water bills monthly by streamlining the process, he said.

Mr. Ravoof said that when consumers are issued bills monthly, the issue of getting exorbitant bills will subside on its own.

Anil Kumar, a member from Panjimogaru ward, said that many industries having their units on the banks of the Phalguni are discharging untreated sewage into the river, thus polluting it. The corporation should take steps to stop it.

Responding to this, Mayor Diwakar instructed an environment engineer to inspect such spots, identify such industries and write a letter to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to take take action against them.

The council agreed to name the popularly called Lady Hill Circle as Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle. It accepted a report of the Standing Committee for Town Planning and Improvement which had decided to recommend to the council to name the circle after social reformer Narayana Guru.

An agenda tabled in the meeting on the matter said that though the then Mayor in 2003 had given approval for naming the circle after Narayana Guru, the meeting of the council on August 28, 2003 had decided to postpone the matter.

Later, the council in its meeting on September 22, 2020 decided to refer the matter to the Standing Committee for Town Planning and Improvement for a report.

The committee in its November 13, 2020 meeting said that as per the records available with the corporation, the particular circle has not been officially named.

Hence, the committee decided to recommend to the council to name the circle after Narayana Guru.

It also recorded the objections by two members A.C. Vinayaraj and Abdul Lathif to it.