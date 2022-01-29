City corporation to develop citizen portal to help monitor services

Budget estimates revenue of ₹578.65 cr. and expenditure of ₹561.35 cr.

Taking forward the paperless office concept, the Mangaluru City Corporation has proposed developing a citizen portal through which people can view online the action taken on applications for issuance of trade licence, birth certificate and other such services.

Presenting the budget for 2022-23 here on Friday, Chairperson of Corporation Council Standing Committee on Taxation, Finance and Appeals Shobha Rajesh said that documentation in the corporation is now in the paperless format. “It is proposed to develop a system by which people can view online the action taken on their applications,” she said.

Ms. Rajesh said that the corporation will continue with the present online system of payment of property tax from which it expects a revenue of ₹80 crore in the 2022-23. The corporation has added more than 2.05 lakh houses into the tax net and survey work is on to find houses that are left out. A revenue vigilance squad headed by the Deputy Commissioner (Finance) is set up to find revenue leakage and plug it.

Though there is a demand for revision of building licence fee, it has been decided to revise the fee from the next fiscal. The corporation is expecting revenue of ₹4 crore from building licence fee in 2022-23.

The corporation has proposed to bring a new bylaw to regulate illegal advertisement hoardings while expecting a revenue of ₹7 crore from advertisement tax in 2022-23. It is expecting ₹4 crore from the State Government in the form of 2% surcharge collected over stamp duty for effecting sale of immovable property.

Encouraged by proper segregation of dry and wet waste on people’s doorsteps, the corporation has planned to launch a drive to encourage more households to process waste in their houses itself.

Ms. Rajesh said that the financial bid of Hyderabad-based National Federation of Farmers Procurement, Processing and Retailing Co-operative of India Limited for processing legacy waste at Panchanady Landfill Site has been sent for approval of the State Government.

With an opening balance of ₹327.81 crore for 2022-23, the corporation expects a revenue of ₹578.65 crore during the year and estimates the expenditure to be at ₹561.35 crore.