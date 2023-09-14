City corporation promotes 24 senior-most pourakarmikas as sanitary supervisors

September 14, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has promoted 24 senior-most pourakarmikas as sanitary supervisors (Group C) and issued them promotion orders.

MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand presented the promotion orders to the pourakarmikas concerned at the corporation headquarters on Thursday. The promotions are being given after a gap of nearly three decades.

Mr. Anand said the MCC Cadre and Recruitment Rules 2011 provided for time-bound promotion of pourakarmikas once in five years depending upon the availability of vacant posts. However, many pourakarmikas did not get single promotion even after serving for 30 to 35 years and retired from service.

Considering this lacunae of pourakarmikas being deprived of promotions, the commissioner initiated the process of promotion under the Rules. While finding out that many sanitary supervisor posts remained vacant, a seniority list of eligible employees was prepared with due diligence.

The gesture, Mr. Anand said, will bring in service satisfaction among the promoted employees even as we encourage other serving pourakarmikas to perform their duties honestly.

The promoted 24 pourakarmikas were invited to the MCC office and presented the promotion orders, the Commissioner said.