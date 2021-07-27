City corpn. expects to save ₹11 lakh a month

As many as 65,870 conventional street lights to be replaced with LED lamps by December

Mangaluru City Corporation expects to save about ₹11 lakh a month on energy charges and get 65,870 conventional street lights in the city replaced with LED lamps for almost free when its street light replacement project under PPP gets completed this December.

Project concessionaires Chatrubahave Electronics Business Solutions, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited and Annapurna Enterprises made a presentation to councillors on Monday offering finer details of the project.

While Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. had initially taken up the project, the corporation took it over and signed an agreement with the concessionaires in February.

Subhash Rathod, representing the consortium, told the meeting, chaired by Mayor Premananda Shetty, that the concessionaires will also maintain the project for seven years by establishing a Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS). In return, the corporation will pay the concessionaires ₹89.6 lakh a month towards the cost of lights and maintenance.

Responding to councillor Abdul Rauf, corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that the corporation was paying ₹1.51 crore a month towards energy and maintenance charges.

Energy charges are expected to come down to ₹50 lakh a month and maintenance will be the responsibility of the concessionaires, he said.

Thus, the corporation could save a minimum of ₹11 lakh a month besides getting LED lamps for almost free.

Mr. Rathod said that the CCMS will not only help in effective monitoring of street lighting system but also reduce energy loss/theft and identify faulty lights quickly. Survey of existing street lights in 51 wards has been completed, while it is going on in the remaining nine. “We have so far mapped 53,983 street lights and installed 295 lamps,” he said.

A list of places will be given to the corporation where new poles with earthing facility have to be installed. He said that the concessionaires have already procured 6,000 LED lights to replace 300 conventional lamps per day during the monsoon period.

After the monsoon period, 1,000 conventional lights will be replaced a day. The entire work will get completed by December, he said, seeking cooperation from councillors.

Responding to councillor A.C. Vinayraj, Mr .Premananda Shetty said that installing new poles with earthing facility will be taken up in phases, while empty poles too will get LED lamps. He concurred with councillor Praveenchandra Alva’s suggestion to give priority to rural areas while replacing conventional lights. Mr. Sridhar asked the concessionaires to provide councillors the weekly schedule of installation.