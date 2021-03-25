City Central Rly. Station gets Monumental National Flag

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division has installed the Monumental National Flag with a high-mast in front of Mangaluru Central Railway Station.

MANGALURU

25 March 2021 01:12 IST

It is aimed at enhancing the aesthetics of the station and to promote patriotism

Mangaluru Central Railway Station has joined the bandwagon of other important railway stations in the country to sport the Monumental National Flag.

A 20 ft by 30 ft National Flag has been hoisted on a 100 ft tall mast in front of the station with an aim to enhancing the aesthetics of the station as well as to promote patriotism.

The Ministry of Railways launched the programme of hoisting Monumental National Flags in important railway stations across the country in 2018.

Railway stations in places of tourist importance and district headquarters are getting the Monumental National Flags.

The Ministry has said that such flags should be placed in the circulating areas of stations and its security should be the responsibility of the Railway Protection Force.

Proper lighting should be made around the flag mast to light it up during the nights, the Ministry has said.

The flag is made of 100% knitted polyester and printed in accordance with the National Flag Code using UV protected colours, said a spokesperson of Palakkad Railway Division.

This National Flag was not required to be lowered at dusk.

Mangaluru Central was the second station to have the Monumental National Flag after Kozhikode in the Palakkad Railway Division of Southern Railway.

A mast has been erected at the Palakkad Railway Station now, the spokesperson added.