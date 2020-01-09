City bus owner joins campaign in support of Tulu

A city bus owner has joined the campaign in support of the demand for inclusion of Tulu in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and make it one of the official languages of Karnataka and Kerala where it is spoken by people in a few coastal districts.

Dilraj Alva, owner of Sri Ganesh Prasad (SGP) buses running between State Bank and Mangaladevi in the city has got one of his buses pasted with stickers of Tulu vowels as well as hashtags — #Tuluto8thschedule and #TuluofficiallnKA_KL — in support of the demand.

“The bus is a medium that is available to me to kindle people’s thoughts,” Mr. Alva told The Hindu.

The script is scribbled on one of the Route No 27 buses with the name “Irawata”, that got a fresh coat of yellow and green paint for fitness certificate on Sunday. “I got the stickers pasted last night,” he said.

Mr. Alva further said, “It is not the first time that I am displaying messages for social causes. There are two other buses carrying messages on Swachh Bharat and Go Green,” he said.

Incidentally, Mr. Alva is one of the conveners of the Swatch Mangaluru Abhiyan that was taken up by Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission for five years between 2015 and 2019. He was one among the few core volunteers along with Umanath Kotekar, Ganesh Karnik and Sachin Shetty supporting Swami Jithakamanandaji in the weekly cleanliness drives and awareness campaigns.

Mr. Alva was also among the first to introduce buses with a wide middle door in conformity with urban bus body code of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Mangaluru. All the five buses on Route No 27 are designed as per the bus body code.