ADVERTISEMENT

City-based consultant general surgeon and professor of A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences Ramdas Rai dead

May 18, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

B. Ramdas Rai | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

City-based consultant general surgeon and professor of A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences, B. Ramdas Rai, 69, died of cardiac failure on Wednesday at his residence in the city.

Dr. Rai leaves behind his wife Vinaya Rai, his son Avinash Rai, his father G.R. Rai, and brothers Devdas Rai and Haridas Rai.

Dr. Rai served as a Lions District 317 D as governor and multiple chairman. He was the secretary of association of surgeons of India, DK branch, and the Indian Medical Association, DK branch, and the president of the DK cricket association.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He was the president of the K.M.C. Manipal Students’ Union and vice-president of the All-India Medical College Students’ Association. He also served as a professor of general surgery in K.S. Hegde Medical Academy and Yenopoya Medical College.

The medical fraternity of I.M.A and A.S.I and medical colleges of Mangaluru condoled the death.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US