City-based consultant general surgeon and professor of A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences Ramdas Rai dead

May 18, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

City-based consultant general surgeon and professor of A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences, B. Ramdas Rai, 69, died of cardiac failure on Wednesday at his residence in the city.

Dr. Rai leaves behind his wife Vinaya Rai, his son Avinash Rai, his father G.R. Rai, and brothers Devdas Rai and Haridas Rai.

Dr. Rai served as a Lions District 317 D as governor and multiple chairman. He was the secretary of association of surgeons of India, DK branch, and the Indian Medical Association, DK branch, and the president of the DK cricket association.

He was the president of the K.M.C. Manipal Students’ Union and vice-president of the All-India Medical College Students’ Association. He also served as a professor of general surgery in K.S. Hegde Medical Academy and Yenopoya Medical College.

The medical fraternity of I.M.A and A.S.I and medical colleges of Mangaluru condoled the death.