HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

City-based consultant general surgeon and professor of A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences Ramdas Rai dead

May 18, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
B. Ramdas Rai

B. Ramdas Rai | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

City-based consultant general surgeon and professor of A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences, B. Ramdas Rai, 69, died of cardiac failure on Wednesday at his residence in the city.

Dr. Rai leaves behind his wife Vinaya Rai, his son Avinash Rai, his father G.R. Rai, and brothers Devdas Rai and Haridas Rai.

Dr. Rai served as a Lions District 317 D as governor and multiple chairman. He was the secretary of association of surgeons of India, DK branch, and the Indian Medical Association, DK branch, and the president of the DK cricket association.

He was the president of the K.M.C. Manipal Students’ Union and vice-president of the All-India Medical College Students’ Association. He also served as a professor of general surgery in K.S. Hegde Medical Academy and Yenopoya Medical College.

The medical fraternity of I.M.A and A.S.I and medical colleges of Mangaluru condoled the death.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.