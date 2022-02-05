City artist wins Telangana Govt. award

City-based artist Santhosh Deepak Andrade has been adjudged one of the winners in the second place in the third All India Art Competition and Exhibition 2021 organised by Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, Government of Telangana, Hyderabad.

He has won the award for his 48” x 60” acrylic on canvas painting titled Perceptions, Horizons and Beyond. The prize comes with a certificate, a trophy and ₹25,000 in cash, said a release.

The entry was submitted in March 2021. However, following COVID-19 second wave, the names of 34 prize winners in various categories were finalized on January 18, 2022. The planned awards ceremony was also cancelled. All the prize winning entries as well as the nearly 150 shortlisted paintings were put up for display at the State Gallery of Art, Hyderabad, from January 25 to February 3.

Mr. Andrade was one of the two winners in the second place, the other winner of the same category being Jagjeet Kumar Raj of Uttar Pradesh.

In the concept note for his prize winning entry, Mr. Andrade explained the theme of his work as follows: “Beyond boundaries, broken walls and taught prejudices lies human’s innate capacity to co-exist and flourish – captured in the various perspectives of this painting. The first two layers of the broken moss covered wall and the peeling plaster of the second wall indicates the invisible constructs and religious biases we build around our true selves which chips away into the very core of our being. Beyond the learnt is the arched window which gives us a glimpse into a beautiful life that can be. The imagery is inspired by my childhood memories of my hometown Mangalore.”

Mr. Andrade has won many awards, including the 36th Karnataka Lalithakala Academy Award (2007), the Southern Region Camel Art Foundation Award (2006 and 2008) and the 117th All India The Best Indian Traditional Composition Award of Bombay Art Society, Jahangir Art Gallery, Mumbai (2009).