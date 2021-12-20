City advocate accused of sexual harassment surrenders in court

K.S.N. Rajesh remained at large ever since his law intern complained on October 18

Two months after he went absconding following a complaint of sexual harassment meted out to a law intern at his office, advocate K.S.N. Rajesh on Monday surrendered before a magistrate court here. He was remanded in judicial custody by the court.

He is said to have arrived on an ambulance and presented himself before the III Judicial Magistrate First Class Court. Rajesh’s regular bail application is expected to be heard by the court on Tuesday.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here that the police will seek his police custody when the bail application comes up for hearing. Besides investigation of the charge of sexual harassment, allegations of obtaining signatures on documents and thumb impressions made by the victim too need to be probed into, he said.

Soon after the victim lodged a complaint with the women’s police station in Pandeshwar on October 18, Rajesh absconded and remained at large. The victim’s friend too lodged another complaint against him and a woman activist stating that both had forced her to sign a statement denying the victim’s charge.

Rajesh unsuccessfully approached the District and Sessions Court in Mangaluru and then the High Court of Karnataka seeking advance bail. After his petitions were rejected, he remained at large.

The woman activist and three others, including his wife, were arrested by the police on the charge of abetment and helping the accused to evade legal course of action. They have been subsequently released on bail.

To a question whether another case of sexual harassment was registered against the accused on a complaint by his colleague, the commissioner answered it in the negative. There were rumours that some other women were allegedly harassed by the accused while videos and pictures of these incidents were doing the rounds. However, no one has approached the police so far with this grievance, Mr. Kumar said and added that if anybody was subjected to harassment, they may approach the police.

Mr. Kumar said that a senior officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Ranjith Bandaru, has been made the investigating officer, given the sensitive nature of the case. The police will also probe into who had arranged for Rajesh’s arrival in court. The police had, on November 9, issued a lookout notice against the accused.