CITU stages protest seeking better facilities, protection for women

The members of the Udupi taluk unit of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a dharna outside the Head Post Office here on Friday.

On the occasion, Kaviraj S., general secretary of CITU taluk unit, said there had been an increase in incidents of violence against women and children ever since the Narendra Modi government had come to power. There was significant discrimination against women. In rural areas, women were getting about 34% less wages than men for the same amount of work, while in the urban areas, women were getting 19% less wages than men, he said.

The instances of harassment of women in work places had increased so too had oppression of women. Without giving security to women, the government had given nod for night shift for them, Mr. Kaviraj said.

Despite the disadvantages, the working women were trying their best to get their rights.

Women should enjoy equal pay for equal work. Both the Union and State governments should take steps to end discrimination and atrocities against women and children, he said.