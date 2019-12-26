Citizenship Amendment Act will help maintain security of the country, says Palimar Mutt seer

Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt said on Wednesday that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would help in maintenance of the security of the country. Speaking at a function to distribute prizes for schools which won in the Chinnara Masa cultural programme at Rajangana here, the Palimar seer said that the CAA would help the country in dealing with the problem of terrorism.
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister for Ports and Fisheries Kota Srinivas Poojary were present.
