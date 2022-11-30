Citizens urged to pay taxes by December-end

November 30, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) on Wednesday requested the people in the city to pay their taxes due to the civic body by December 31.

The Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar said in a communique: “All the residential, commercial and multi-storey building owners are hereby requested to pay the pending property tax, advertisement tax, municipal commercial tax and market tax by December 31. Upon failing to pay taxes, appropriate action will be taken under the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act of 1976.”