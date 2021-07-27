CISF takes up plantation drive

Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unit, KIOCL, planted saplings on the premises of KIOCL Township and Government Higher Primary School, Kavoor, here on Sunday. The plantation programme was taken up as part of a Mega Tree Plantation Drive organised by CISF across the country. Family members, employees of CISF and general public also participated in the mass campaign enthusiastically.

CISF Unit Assistant Commandant Santhosh Kumr inaugurated the drive. He spoke about the importance of undertaking such mega drivers to raise green cover. School head master Gangadhar and others were present.