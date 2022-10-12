CISF Sub-Inspector of Police shoots herself

ADVERTISEMENT

A Sub-Inspector of Police attached to New Mangalore Port Authority’s Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unit shot herself from her service weapon early on Wednesday.

The police gave the name of the officer as Jyothi Bai, 33-year-old wife of Ombeer Singh Parmar.

A Sub-Inspector of 2010 batch, Ms. Bai reportedly left a note stating that she was taking the extreme step due to family disputes. The seriously injured officer is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Her husband is working as an Assistant Commandant with CISF unit at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. The couple hail from Bharathpur district of Rajasthan, the police said.

Panambur Police are investigating the case.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)