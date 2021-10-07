Mangaluru

CISF riders on Kevadia expedition given grand welcome in city

Officials from New Mangalore Port Trust and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) extended a warm welcome to a team of 41 CISF bicycle riders who are on a Thiruvananthapuram-Kevadia expedition to mark the National Integration Day celebrations here on Wednesday.

Being oranised under the aegis of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, CISF Cycle Rally of South Sector was flagged off by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on September 29 at Thiruvananthapuram. The team, after riding through Kerala, arrived at the CISF unit at NMPT here in the afternoon on Wednesday.

NMPT Chairman A.V. Ramana welcomed the rally and garlanded the riders. He lauded the initiative of CISF personnel and said that their efforts will go a long way in strengthening national integration.

The riders are expected to reach Kevadia, where Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s mega statue is erected, by October 31.

CISF’s Deputy Commandants Ashutosh Gaur (NMPT) and Bikram (MRPL), NMPT Deputy Chairman K.G. Nath, in-charge Secretary P. Wahekar and others were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2021 12:37:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/cisf-riders-on-kevadia-expedition-given-grand-welcome-in-city/article36868740.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY