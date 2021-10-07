CISF riders on Kevadia expedition given grand welcome in city

Officials from New Mangalore Port Trust and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) extended a warm welcome to a team of 41 CISF bicycle riders who are on a Thiruvananthapuram-Kevadia expedition to mark the National Integration Day celebrations here on Wednesday.

Being oranised under the aegis of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, CISF Cycle Rally of South Sector was flagged off by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on September 29 at Thiruvananthapuram. The team, after riding through Kerala, arrived at the CISF unit at NMPT here in the afternoon on Wednesday.

NMPT Chairman A.V. Ramana welcomed the rally and garlanded the riders. He lauded the initiative of CISF personnel and said that their efforts will go a long way in strengthening national integration.

The riders are expected to reach Kevadia, where Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s mega statue is erected, by October 31.

CISF’s Deputy Commandants Ashutosh Gaur (NMPT) and Bikram (MRPL), NMPT Deputy Chairman K.G. Nath, in-charge Secretary P. Wahekar and others were present.