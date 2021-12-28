MangaluruMANGALURU 28 December 2021 00:57 IST
CISF Inspector goes missing
Updated: 28 December 2021 00:57 IST
A 34-year-old CISF Inspector Diggi D.S. has been reported missing from the CISF’s Bachelor Barrack at the MRPL CISF unit in Kuttethur village since December 20.
In a press release, the Surathkal Police said that he is 163 cm in height and speaks Hindi and Marathi. Whosoever has information about him can contact the police station on Ph: 08242220540, 9480802345 and 9480805360 or the police control room on Ph: 0824-2220800.
