CISF Inspector goes missing

MANGALURU

28 December 2021 00:57 IST

A 34-year-old CISF Inspector Diggi D.S. has been reported missing from the CISF’s Bachelor Barrack at the MRPL CISF unit in Kuttethur village since December 20.

In a press release, the Surathkal Police said that he is 163 cm in height and speaks Hindi and Marathi. Whosoever has information about him can contact the police station on Ph: 08242220540, 9480802345 and 9480805360 or the police control room on Ph: 0824-2220800.

Advertising

Advertising