Circuit Civil Judge and JMFC Court to be inaugurated at Brahmavar on Saturday

August 03, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka High Court judge Justice P.S. Dinesh will inaugurate a Circuit Civil Judge and JMFC Court at Brahmavar in Udupi district on Saturday, August 5.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Thursday, August 3, president of the Brahmavar Advocates’ Forum Kadoor Praveen Shetty said that Karnataka High Court judge and Administrative Judge of Udupi Justice M.I. Arun would preside over the inaugural function which would also be attended by Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism H.K. Patil, Minister for Public Works Satish Jharkiholi, and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar.

The function will be held at Buntara Bhavan at Brahmavar at 10.30 a.m.

He said the circuit court had been built after renovating the old building of the Brahmavar community health centre at an estimated cost of ₹87 lakh. It has all basic facilities.

He said that presently over 400 cases pertaining to 52 villages under Brahmavar and Kota hoblis would come under the jurisdiction of the circuit court. The opening of the court would help the people of newly constituted Brahmavar taluk.

The Brahmavar Advocates’ Forum has 65 members.

