Mangaluru

Cinemas to reopen on Friday

Cinemas and multiplexes in Dakshina Kannada have been allowed to reopen with 50% seating capacity on Friday.

The order issued by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra also applies to the reopening of ranga mandirs, auditoria and public halls.

Those who have taken at least one dose of vaccine can visit such places. Senior citizens and pregnant women have been advised to keep themselves away from the crowd in those places.

The order said that night curfew will continue to be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the district. Those entering Dakshina Kannada from Kerala will continue to be subjected to checks at border check-posts.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2021 7:00:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/cinemas-to-reopen-on-friday/article36716338.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY