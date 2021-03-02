CII wants rail corridor inside Shiradi Ghat tunnel project

Mangaluru

02 March 2021

This will help to transport goods seamlessly, maintain officials

The one-year-old Mangaluru chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry will focus on getting the much needed connectivity to the port city, particularly road and rail, said its chairman 2021-22 Jeevan Saldanha.

Interacting with presspersons on the sidelines of taking over the new office during CII’s annual day celebrations here on Monday, Mr. Saldanha said the proposal to have a tunnel bypass for Shiradi Ghat by the Union Road Transport Ministry was a much needed welcome move.

CII, Mr Saldanha said, has urged the Centre to include a rail line too in the tunnel project so as to transport goods seamlessly. Because of Shiradi Ghat connectivity issue, much of the consignment from Karnataka was being diverted to other ports. This was despite New Mangalore Port being one offering of the faster turnaround time for vessels.

If the connectivity issue was addressed in the right earnest, the coastal region would witness tremendous development, he said. CII Mangaluru was also for faster development of ring roads — Mulki-Kateel-B.C. Road and Melkar-Thokkottu — for the comprehensive development of Mangaluru region. At the same time, road developers should also provide service roads for the benefit of local residents.

CII supports the IT park project proposed by the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Keonics, Mr. Saldanha said and added this would enable entrepreneurs to set up new IT and ESDM companies in Mangaluru. It also supports Kanara Industries Association proposal for Industrial Township Authority project for Baikampady Industrial Area.

In the health sector, Price Waterhouse and Coopers has taken up the detailed project report for a health and wellness corridor project from Manipal to Konaje. CII Mangaluru would pursue the matter and facilitate it through support from state and central governments. It would also work on setting up a pharma park in the region and enhance industry-academia collaboration.

CII, Karnataka chairman Sandeep Singh said the chapter in Mangaluru would help growth of the region. Though the body has close to 50 members in one year, it was bound to add another 50 in the coming year.

Outgoing CII Mangaluru Chairman Prakash Kalbavi was present.